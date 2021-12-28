Sandra Lenore Smith, 85, the wife of the late Donald Clark Smith Sr., died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Born in Riverview, Alabama, she was a daughter of the late William Claude Hines and Frances Williams Hines. Mrs. Smith was a member of the Hull Baptist Church and retired from Coca-Cola as the plant manager.
Survivors include two sons and a daughter, Donald C. Smith and his wife, Adela, and Benj William Smith and his wife, Beth; Sandra G. Argo and husband, Chris; brother, Roy Hines; sister, Myra Hines Yang; grandchildren, Tiffany Becker, Tara Southers, Taylor Smith, Joseph Smith, Carly Bennett, Steven Williams, Thomas Williams and Regina Williams; and nine great-grandchildren, Lena and Clark Williams, Reid, Austin and Jacob Southers, Aaron and Katie Becker, Lydia Smith and Easton Bennett.
Funeral services began at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, at Lord and Stephens WEST Chapel.
Burial followed at Hill Haven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Faith In Serving Humanity at www.fishofwalton.org.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, of Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. Online: www.lordandstephens.com.
Commented