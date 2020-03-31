Michael Wayne "Mike" Gasaway, 67, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.
He was born in Walton County on Sept. 16, 1952, to Nat Gasaway and Juanita Gasaway. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Luann Moore of Monroe.
Growing up in Tallahassee, Florida, Mike attended James S. Rickards Junior/High School (1965-1970) but graduated from Monroe Area High School in 1971 after his family moved back to Monroe. Mike is a 1988 graduate of Columbia International University (formerly Columbia Bible College) in Columbia, South Carolina. He was a small business owner (Alpha & Omega Services), employing other Bible college students. Mike spent many years in sales and was most recently employed by The Walton Tribune.
Mike is survived by Teresa, his wife of 42 years; daughter, Rae Elizabeth Hepner, of Lexington, South Carolina; sons, U.S. Navy Ens. James Gasaway (retired Navy cryptologic technician Rachel Gasaway) and Williamson Gasaway of Athens; sister, Sandra Conner (Chris); brother, Patrick Gasaway; and brother-in-law, Mickey Moore, all of Monroe. He was the beloved Papa to grandchildren U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marleigh Hepner, Bailey Hepner, Ellie, Reesa and Ben Gasaway.
Mike was a people-person, never meeting a stranger. He loved to talk about the Word of God, Georgia football and politics. His life was marked by sacrifice for the Kingdom of God, his friends and family, and any who were in need. Famous for his humility and generous spirit, Mike stored up treasures in Heaven and has finally found rest in the presence of his Savior.
A graveside family service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Monroe with the Rev. Bobby Young officiating. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Those desiring can make a donation to Pregnancy Resource Center of Walton in Mike’s honor.
