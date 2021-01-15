Alvin Lamar Chandler, age 70 of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Lamar was a member of Corinth Christian Church and enjoyed NASCAR racing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd and Doris Chandler, and a brother, Benny Ray Chandler.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Mark Morrow of Loganville; brother, Ralph Chandler of Loganville; sisters, Linda Joyce Barnes of Loganville, Annette Wade of Winder, and Sherrill Graham of Michigan; grandchildren, Chris and Paige Geiger, and Weston Geiger; great-grandchildren, Blakely and Levi Geiger; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
