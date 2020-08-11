Larry Fisher, at 84 years of age, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at home.
Larry was born March 4, 1936, in Washington, D.C., to Milton and Janet Fisher. He was the oldest of four children: Bob, Stand and Doug Fisher.
He is survived by his wife, Lu Fisher, of 60 years. Together, they have four children: Greg, Carolyn, Mark and Kim along with nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was a naval aviator along with a retired Delta Airlines pilot. He loved sailing and woodworking among many other hobbies. He was a loving and caring person, devoted husband, father and friend.
In Heaven, he will be waiting to meet us again someday.
