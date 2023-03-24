Elton Reid Goddard, Jr., 76, of Social Circle, passed away on March 18, 2023. He was born on December 29, 1946 to the late Elton Reid Goddard, Sr. and the late Anne Ruth Goddard. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Jean Graham Goddard.
Surviving are, son and daughter-in- law, Christian and Stephanie Goddard; sisters, Kathy Martinez and Sandra Greene; grandchildren, Dawson Goddard and Gracce Goddard.
A memorial service was held on Tuesday March 21, at noon at the Social Circle First Baptist Church at the Tribble Chapel with the Rev. Mike Hardy officiating. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
