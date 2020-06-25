Eddie Neal Byrd, 80, of Loganville, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, after several months of illness.
Neal was a native to Loganville and lived there all of his life. He graduated from Loganville High School in 1957 with 12 years of perfect attendance. He married Peggy McMichael on July 3, 1958, and was married only a few days shy of 62 wonderful years. Neal was a member of Loganville First United Methodist Church for more than 50 years and he served on all committees in the church. Neal served on the local City Council and the planning and zoning board. He also worked with the committee to number all the streets and properties in Loganville.
He served as a county commissioner for eight years and also served on the Walton County Employee Appeals Board. He was an emeritus Mason in Monroe, Generous Warren Lodge 20. Neal also served as a director for the National Bank of Walton County for over 30 years. He served as director for Walton County Water Authority for many years as well. He was a charter member of the Loganville Lions Club from April 1965 until August 2019. He held each office at the Lions Club with both district and state offices and attended all state conventions for 30 years with perfect attendance. Neal also served as a member of the Loganville and Walton County chambers of commerce. Neal sold Burt Reynolds his Loganville home on July 25, 1980.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Eddie and Beulah Byrd. He was an only child.
Neal is survived by his wife, Peggy McMichael Byrd, and sons, Danny Neal Byrd and Thomas Eddie Byrd, both of Eatonton; grandchildren, Joshua Lee Byrd and Amber Byrd, Jon Thomas Byrd and Reba Kate Byrd, Caitlin Byrd Briscoe and Jacob Briscoe, and Brady Neal Byrd; and great-grandchildren, Taylor Byrd, Janie Briscoe, Byrdie Briscoe and Jay Richland Byrd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Loganville First United Methodist Church or the Loganville Lions Club.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Bob Willis officiating. Rey Martinez, the mayor of Loganville, also will be speaking.
Honorary escorts will be Mr. Byrd’s 1957 graduating class of Loganville High School and members of the Loganville Lions Club.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Lee Byrd, Brady Neal Byrd, Jon Thomas Byrd, Jacob Briscoe, Michael McMillan and Hugh Thomas McMichael Jr.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
