Betty Callaway, 95, of Monroe, passed away on Nov. 01. Betty was born on Sep. 5, 1927 to the late Maggie Thompson, and the late Alva Witcher. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late J.W. Callaway, and her sons, the late Jerry Callaway and the late Steve Callaway.
Surviving members of the family are, sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Sandra Callaway, Ted and Tammy Callaway; sister-in-law, Hazel Witcher; eleven grandchildren, Jason and Brandy Barr, Clint and (Mandy) Callaway, Trish Callaway, Paul and Keely Callaway, Wayne Callaway, Timothy and (Jessie) Callaway, Julia and (Walt) Daniel, Nolan and (Cassidy) Callaway, Trevor and (Rylee) Callaway, John Callaway and Blake Callaway; 17 great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.
A funeral service was held on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. J. T. Witcher officiating. Interment followed at Alcovy Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Walton Tribune | November 5-6, 2022
