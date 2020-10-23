Alvin Dennis Pickens was born in Atlanta on July 16, 1945, to Floyd and Margie Pickens.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kaye Pickens; daughter, Andrea Pickens Gray (Matthew), grandchildren, Nolan and Charlotte Gray; a brother, Bob Pickens (Sue); a sister, Vicki McFalls (Jerry); mother-in-law, Jean Eisner; sister-in-law, Karen Pickens (Eddie); brothers-in-law, Jim Hulon (Janis), Steve Eisner (Carlyn), Alan Eisner (Diane), David Eisner and Jay Eisner (Tina); sisters-in-law Terri Eisner and Melissa Harmon (Ralph); and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Margie Pickens; brother Eddie Pickens and sister Janis Pickens Hulon.
Alvin graduated from Avondale High School and Georgia State University. He owned a printing company for more than 30 years. He loved playing and listening to music, especially with his father and brother. He loved his hobbies which included horseback riding, farming, boating, camping, fishing, antiquing and collecting anything and everything, especially shoes and guitars. He treasured his family above all else and devoted his time in the last few years to spoiling his beloved grandchildren.
A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Hill Haven Memory Gardens with the Rev. Russ Butcher officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
