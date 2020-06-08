Susan Casey Price, 78, of Covington, died Thursday, June 4, 2020.
A memorial Mass will begin at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. Anna’s Catholic Church in Monroe with Father Dan Toof officiating.
Mrs. Price was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Covington. She had retired from the IRS and enjoyed ongoing get-togethers with her former co-workers, The IRSers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Bolen Price, and is survived by her children, John and Cenaida Casey of Suwanee, Molly Casey of Covington, Kevin Casey and Josephine Yalvac of Woodstock, Robin Parker and Jerry Goodson of Covington, and Tim and Jeanette Casey of Monroe; stepdaughters, Lynn and Ray Peterson of Arlington, Texas, and Robin and Lloyd Berry of Conyers; grandchildren, John and Terissa Casey, Philip Casey, Graceson Casey, Maggie Parker, Thomas Parker, Emily Casey, Anna Casey and Christina Casey; and great-grandchildren, Kellan and Aiden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Camp Sunshine, 1850 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033-3405.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
