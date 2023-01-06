Diana Michelle Mayfield Schnabel, 58 years of age, of Monroe, GA passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 16, 2022.
Michelle was born on Feb. 6, 1964 to the late James Orell & Mary Nell Shore Mayfield.
Michelle is survived by her loving husband, Robert Schnabel; son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Nina Schnabel of Chicago, IL; sister, Donna (Richard) Adcock of Monroe; nephews, Seth Adcock of Israel; Caleb (Trisha) Adcock of Tucson, Arizona; nieces, Hannah (Beau) Brooks of Monroe; Haley (Gilbert) Lucero of Monroe; four great-nephews and three great-nieces; as well as Luey and Rudy, her precious pups.
Michelle proudly served her country in the United States Air Force. Michelle was an inspiration to all that knew her, and she enjoyed life to the fullest.
She was always there, with her big smile, infectious laughter to brighten the lives of those that she loved. Michelle had many friends and to know her was to love her. She will be deeply missed but she will never be forgotten.
There will be a visitation on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m., at Meadows Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow in the Chapel of the Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Geoff Rushing officiating.
In lieu of flowers, you may send donations in Michelle’s memory to the Autoimmune Association.
The Walton Tribune | January 7-8, 2023
