The memorial service for Darryl Dexter Hill will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. at First African Baptist Church in Monroe
Darryl attended Monroe Area Comprehensive High School, serving as a star quarterback for many years, graduating in 1982. The Rev. Nathan Durham of New Beginnings Bible Church will deliver the eulogy.
The Walton Tribune | February 22, 2023
