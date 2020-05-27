James Emory Allen, known as Jim, was born Oct. 11, 1938, in Walton County, Georgia, and died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Monroe at 81 years of age.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Martha Smith Allen, and beloved nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-niece and great-great-nephew. They were the light of his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Emory Isom Allen and Mary Lou Whitley Allen; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Junior Tanner; sisters, Laverne Patrick and Barbara Bell; brother and sister-in-law Charles and Ann Allen; and brothers Kenneth Allen, Joe Allen and Robert “Bozo” Allen.
He retired in 1991 from Ford Motor Co. after 30 years of service. He was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and enjoyed NASCAR racing. He spent his adult life doing for others, which brought him great joy.
The family will have a celebration of life at a future date.
