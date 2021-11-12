Born July 13, 1967, and went home to Jesus on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
Stacy was active in his church, community, and work. Stacy’s education included graduating from South Gwinnett High School on June 1, 1986, and graduating from Southern College of Technology on Dec. 15, 1991, with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
Stacy’s first job was with Uncle Johnny Carroll working in the hay fields around Gwinnett and Walton counties. Stacy’s high school job was with East Stone Mountain Tire and Battery. Stacy’s job after college was BCC Data Com., Inc., and his final job of 16 years a project manager at The Comtran Group Inc. by Quanta
Stacy became an Eagle Scout on June 14, 1985, and was inducted into the Order of the Arrow Ordeal Member June 1, 1981; Brotherhood Member, March 22, 2014; and Vigil Member, Sept. 21, 2018.
Stacy was BSA Scout leader for 16 years: five years with Cub Scout Pack 535 and 11 years with Boy Scout Troop 535.
Stacy is a member of the oldest church in Walton County established in 1816. He joined Double Springs Baptist Church on Aug. 3, 2008, and was baptized on Aug. 10, 2008. Stacy became a deacon on Aug. 29, 2010.
Stacy is the son of William “Bill” and Sue Carroll of Snellville and late grandparents Wendell and Leila Beaver of Snellville, and the late Daryl and Blanche Carroll of Grayson.
Stacy has one sister Stephanie Martin and her husband, JR, of Snellville. Stacy’s uncles and aunts include Uncle Kelly and Aunt Rosanne Beaver of Smyrna and Uncle Jimmy and Aunt Emily Beaver of Snellville. Aunt Billie and the late Johnny Carroll of Tingall and the late Jerry and Francis Thomas of Loganville. Sisters-in-law include Shell and Lynn Witcher of Loganville and Paula and Shawn Brogdon of Monroe. Stacy has five nieces and nephews: Benjamin Witcher, JT Witcher, Lexie Martin, Jessica Brogdon and Sierra Brogdon. Stacy leaves behind many cousins and friends too.
Stacy dated and married only one, Kim Anthony of Monroe. Their first date was to the Winter DOM in his ’69 Chevelle and the rest is history. They dated for seven years and married May 1, 1993, in the First Baptist Church of Monroe. They were married for 28 years. They were blessed with a son, William “Will” whom Stacy was very proud of and all his achievements.
In Memory of Stacy, donations can be made to Double Springs Baptist Church, Monroe.
Kim made tribute flowers. There are 35 roses to represent seven years of dating and 28 years of marriage. There is a white dove to represent their son, Will. It was my honor and privilege to make your final flower. Until we meet again.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the online guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented