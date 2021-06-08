Solomon Andrew Cartrette, 44, of Gainesville, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
A celebration of Solomon’s life will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Harbins Park Pavilion 2 in Dacula. Please be aware attendance is limited to 50 people at a time.
He was born July 5, 1976, to Thomas Cartrette and Kathrine Kirk Cartrette. He was the oldest of three siblings.
He is survived by his fiancée, Patricia Grimm; his grandparents, Billy and Lena Mae Kirk; his mother, Kathy Hunt (Joe Hollinsworth); his stepmother, Carol Sue Cartrette; his sister, Tabitha Dickerson (Josh); stepbrother, Johnny Spaugh (Heather); stepsister, Amanda Combs; stepbrother, Bobby Combs (Stephanie); his children, Breanna Lankford (Ricky), Ashley Miller (Dontavious) Summer, Landon and Gracie Blaine; grandchildren, Branson Lankford, Emmarie Lankford and Jazlyn Miller; 13 nieces and nephews; and a multitude of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Solomon was preceded in death by his father, Thomas, and his brother, Matt.
