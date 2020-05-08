Troy “Lynn” Moon, 78, of Walnut Grove passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
He was born on July 22, 1941, in Walton County, where he lived all of his life. He was the son of James “Troy” and Betty “Leona” Moon.
Lynn graduated from Loganville High School in 1959. After high school, Lynn being the avid Ford fan, went to work at McGarity Ford. Later, he established a career as a manufacturing engineer at Chamberlain/Formed Metal Products for 37 years in Monroe. Lynn was a self-taught open book of knowledge. He had the brilliance and skills to fix just about anything. This knowledge was especially shown in his passion for Ford cars. Everyone who knew Lynn often turned to him for knowledge when it came to a Ford engine (horsepower), bodywork and paint. Because of this passion, Lynn attended car shows, winning numerous trophies with his pride and joy, Falcon cars. Through this hobby, many friendships were born and I can assure you they were held close to his heart.
Lynn leaves behind the love of his life for 43 years, his wife, Sara Armistead Moon; daughters and sons-in-law, Holly and Michael Boss, Charlotte Ellis and Shannon Duck, and Kelli and Walter Chambers; grandchildren, Tiffanie Broach, John Platt Jr., Brittanie Hardman, Derick Platt, Lindsey Queen, Chris Platt, Hunter Bentley, Brady and Bo Boss; great-grandchildren, Bristol Hardman, Bailey Broach, Brianne Hardman, Bentley Queen, Addison and Zoey Platt; and numerous family and friends.
Lynn will be missed by those whose lives he touched but should find comfort in knowing we will see him again on the other side.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private viewing and graveside service will be Saturday, May 9.
Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
