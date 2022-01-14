Kristy Jo Ferguson Glisson passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
She was born Jan. 29, 1961, to Juacondith E. Ferguson and Rosa Colquitt Ferguson. Kristy was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Womack and Steve Glisson; and a brother, David Wayne Ferguson.
Kristy Jo Glisson is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Amy Womack; sister, Katrina Farmer; brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Susan Ferguson; grandchildren, Blaine Womack and Reese Womack; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe.
The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, with the Rev. Wayne Durden officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
