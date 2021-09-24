Larry Floyd Atkinson, 80 of Franklin, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
He was born Jan. 2, 1941, in Charleston, South Carolina, the son of Luther Floyd Atkinson and Cassie Smith Atkinson.
He was retired from the United States Postal Service. He served for 27 years total. His last post was Roopville Post Office. Following retirement, he was co-owner of AA Westside Contracting from 1994 until the present.
Larry leaves to cherish his memory, the love of his life to whom he was married for 62 years, Ellen Briscoe Atkinson of Franklin; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry Steve and Charlene Atkinson of Newnan, Boone and Shanan Atkinson of Whitesburg, Georgia, Jeff and Lynn Atkinson of Columbus, Georgia, and Greg and Jennifer Atkinson of Centralhatchee, Georgia; sister, Linda McElroy of Loganville; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family received friends at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.
Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Donnie Benefield and Pastor Mark Brown officiating.
Burial will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
