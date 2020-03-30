Luther “Luke” Marion Huff Jr., 96, of Monroe, died Friday, March 27, 2020.
He was born in Walton County on Sept. 21, 1923, to Ida Mann Huff and Luther Marion Huff Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, the late Agnes Mobley Huff; and his sister, the late Bettye Huff Farmer.
Luther enlisted in the U.S. Navy in September 1942. He served as an airplane mechanic in Panama Canal Zone and was honorably discharged in 1946. He was body shop foreman and promoted to service manager at the Walker Motor Co. in Monroe. In 1961, he was hired as a substitute carrier at the Monroe Post Office, then served as window clerk until his retirement in 1984.
Throughout his active years he was a member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, the VFW, a Good Hope City Council member and played an important part in establishing George Walton Academy.
Surviving family members are his daughters and son-in-law, Marcia and Hermann Baxter of Marietta and Mary Huff Knotts of Monroe; grandchildren, Ashley and Anthony Makes of Brooklyn, New York, Alexandria (Ali) Knotts and Dave Carmichael of Monroe, Sarah and Rob Quatela of Suwanee; and great-granddaughter, Mia Marie Carmichael.
A graveside family service was held Sunday, March 29, at Resthaven Cemetery in Monroe. Please consider donations to Pleasant Valley UMC in lieu of flowers.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please go to www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com to sign the guest book.
