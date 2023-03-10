Patricia Ann (Herron) Henry passed away March 5, 2023 at the age of 83.
Patricia was born May 13, 1939 in Eastanollee, GA to Frank and Viola Herron. She attended Stephens County High School and graduated in 1957. She moved to Atlanta to attend Southern Business University where she majored in secretarial science.
She met her future husband, George Donald Henry in Atlanta, and married on Sept. 6, 1959. Pat and Don settled in Atlanta, and she worked as a secretary until her children were born, Frank Andrew Henry and Scott Ballard Henry. She was a devoted mother and stayed home with her children before going back to work at Macy’s in their teenage years.
Patricia is survived by her brother, David Herron of Eastanollee; sister, Diana Griswold of Hartwell; her sons, Frank Henry (Patty) of Carstairs Canada; Scott Henry (Traci) of Monroe; grandchildren: Clay Henry (Courtney), Drew Henry, Trinia Garner, Kimber Hummel (Kris), Colton Henry (Tia), Grace Guthrie (Bennett), Olivia Henry, Haylee Henry and Serenity Henry and great grandchildren: Aya, Edison, Brayden, Charleigh, Addison and Aria
Pat was an avid gardener, whose yard could easily have been featured on the cover of Southern Living magazine.
Her love of flowers and landscaping were well known, and she was a valued member of her local garden club. She was creative in all areas of home decor, sewing and floral arrangements. Her culinary skills could not be matched, and each holiday was met with a different set of dishes and a perfectly set table.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Social Circle until her health declined. She enjoyed her Sunday School class and had many friends.
The family would like to acknowledge the staff of Great Oaks Assisted Living and Abbey Hospice for the loving care provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Coneross Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1231 Westminster Highway, Westminster, S.C. 29693.
The Walton Tribune | March 11-12, 2023
