James (Jack) David Morgan passed away on July 31, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his late wife Mary Ann Morgan, his parents Alvin and Jesse Morgan, five sisters and one brother.
David is survived by his wife, Sue Morgan, who loved him beyond measure. Other survivors are his son Wayne Morgan, daughter Melinda Sheldon, and stepdaughters Kristy Chestnut and Angie Pittman.
David is also survived by his brother Alvin Morgan, four grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
David was a man of faith and a member of Malloryville Baptist Church in Tignall, Georgia. He served in the United States Army.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mr. Morgan's name to the following charities:
1. ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
2. Wounded Warrior Project, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/
