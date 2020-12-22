Billy John Underwood, 85, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 7, 1935, to Johnny Underwood and Lucy Mae Morris Underwood. Mr. Underwood was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barbara Louise Underwood Young.
Surviving members of his family are his wife, Judy Peters Underwood; sons, Chris Underwood, Jeff Leachmon and Todd Leachmon; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at 1025 Church with the Rev. Tommy Fountain and the Rev. Brad Waters officiating.
Burial followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented