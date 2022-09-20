Christopher J. Lowstuter passed away peacefully at his home in Monroe on Aug. 12, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Southern Pine, N.C., to Charles Jacob and Jaqueline Caroline Lowstuter on Sept. 12, 1955.
He was an U.S. Army staff
sergeant and retired with 29 years
of dedicated service and was also a paratrooper in his career with the 82nd Airborne Division.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Joan, and his son, Jason, from a previous marriage. He also leaves behind his stepsons, Matthew Akins and S/O Tony Hilley, and stepson Daniel Akins and his wife, Maria, from Murphy, N.C.
He also leaves behind in dear memory aunts and uncles, sisters and brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
He has filled our hearts and minds with special memories that will never be forgotten.
Chris will be laid to rest on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. in the Canton National Cemetery.
