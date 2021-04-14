Jerry Wayne Callaway Sr., a dedicated father, grandfather, son and friend, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the age of 73.
Jerry was born in Macon on Nov. 19, 1947, to Betty Lovel Callaway and James Wofford Callaway. He moved with his family at the age of 11 to Monroe. He grew up in Monroe and later became a tile contractor with his own business, Callaway Tile. In his spare time, Jerry loved deer hunting and fishing. He was a member of Alcovy Mountain Baptist Church. Recently Jerry moved to Perry to be closer to his son and his family.
His memory will be forever treasured by his son, Timothy Callaway (Jessie); grandson, Christian Callaway; mother, Betty Lovel Witcher Callaway; and brothers, Larry Callaway and Ted Callaway.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Wofford Callaway and brother, Steve Callaway.
At the family’s request, all services will be private.
