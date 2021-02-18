Frank Wade Sherrill, 79, of Social Circle and Watkinsville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Born in Miami, Mr. Sherrill was a son of the late Worth Sherrill and Delores Harstead Sherrill. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he was a captain in the Corps of Engineers and awarded a Bronze Star. He was the owner of Hightower Consulting Engineers, which was established in 1977. Mr. Sherrill served as mayor of Social Circle from January 1979 until December 1997 and also served on the Social Circle Development Authority and the Social Circle Planning and Zoning Commission.
As mayor, he helped create the Georgia Municipal Gas Authority in 1987 and was president of the Georgia Municipal Association in 1988. He led a delegation for the National League of Cities to three Baltic states (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) after the fall of the Soviet Union to advise in setting up their local governments.
Mr. Sherrill was a charter member of the Rotary Club of Social Circle and also a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Athens.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Scott Hanks Sherrill.
Survivors include his son, Jeff Sherrill (Effie Vantsi) of Athens; sister, DeEtte Sherrill of Minneapolis; nephew, Christopher Leadholm; and niece, Tiffany Johnson.
A private funeral service will be Wednesday, Feb. 24, at First Presbyterian Church of Athens, with Dr. Ryan Baer officiating. Private burial with military honors will follow at Social Circle City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Athens, 185 E. Hancock Ave., Athens, GA 30601; or the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, GA 30606.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Online: www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
