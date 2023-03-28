It is with profound sadness that the family of Mary Ramona (McGilvary) Guest, 90, and David Richard Guest, 91, announce the passing of their parents who were former residents of the Cottages of Monroe.
Mary Ramona, born in Enterprise Ala., passed after a short battle with cancer on July 9, 2022. Her loving husband of 66 years followed his beloved wife passing away six months later on Dec. 27, 2022.
The couple is survived by their three daughters, Terry Brekke, Cynthia Rominger and Lisa Guest as well as four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside internment of ashes service will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Enterprise City Cemetery located in Enterprise, Ala.
The Walton Tribune | March 29, 2023
