Pat Olen Peale II, 64, passed away on September 13, 2022.
Pat was born on December 6, 1957 in Vermont to the late Arlene Turner Peale and the late
Pat Olen Peale I. Mr. Peale was preceded in death by his sister, Peggi Elaine Smith; step-daughter Kristine Walsh, fiancé, Vickie Fowler.
Surviving members of the family are, sisters and brothers-in-law, Paula and Mike Smith, Page Hand, Penny and Dennis Stephens; sons, Patrick Olen Peale, Payton Orion Peale; step-children, Lori Walsh, Edward Walsh; many grandchildren.
Mr. Peale II was a graduate of Monroe Area High School in 1975. He was an Army veteran. After serving his country, Pat opened “Pop’s Video” in Social Circle and kept it going for many years.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented