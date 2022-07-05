Victor Holden Jr. passed away on Nov. 20, 2021.
“Vic,” as he was known to his family and friends, was a stoic man of exceptional fairness and honor. Born April 12, 1929. He would often say it was “The year that the Great Depression began!” followed quickly by the wry disclaimer “But it wasn't my fault!”
After graduating from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, he applied to the Navy OCS. Vic served as a Special Agent Encryption Officer in the Korean War and was deployed overseas.
Later, while stationed in Virginia, Vic was enrolled in the Arthur Murray School of Dance where he fell in love with his dance instructor and future wife, Jeanne Earley Johnson.
Pursuing careers after the US Navy took Vic and his growing family from an appliance salesman in Virginia, Yellow Page and encyclopedia salesman in New York, milk man in Denver, and to Personnel Manager in Massachusetts and Connecticut.
In 1974 Vic took the position of personnel manager at Universal Rundle Corp in Monroe as Vic and Jeanne finally found “home.”
There, Vic was able to combine his incredible aptitude for applying fairness, with his innate ability to connect with and genuinely care for people, while Jeanne found enjoyment in working at the Walton County Hospital in the Supply Department. Both retired after 20 plus years.
Vic was fully engaged with the Monroe community ready to help anytime he was asked. Some of Vic’s more noteworthy accomplishments and affiliations were: Chairman of the local Red Cross chapter, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Walton County Hospital Board of Directors, and a member of: American Legion Post 64, VFW Post 4421, Kiwanis International, the Lions Club, President of the Rotary Club of Monroe, and for several years an instructor for Dale Carnegie. As a member of Walton Athletic Center, Vic was an avid proponent for exercise and healthy living. As active members of the Monroe Golf and Country Club, both became avid golfers. Jeanne spent her spare time playing golf, gardening, swimming, and enjoying her family.
In 2005, Vic suffered the loss of his beloved wife of almost 50 years. Jeanne passed in the early hours at her home, having lost her battle with cancer.
In 2009, tragedy struck Vic again when his grandson, 1st Lt. Joseph D. Helton, a Security Forces Officer in the US Air Force and also a life-long resident of Monroe, was killed in action while serving in Iraq, also striving to help a community by training its local police forces.
Vic is forever an inspiration.
Meadows Funeral Home will be transporting the ashes of this much beloved couple to the Georgia National Veterans Memorial on July 8.
Arrival time at the Administration Building in Canton is 11 a.m. Full Military Honors will be executed by the U.S. navy at 11:30 am.
