Joanne Louis Swicegood, 92, passed away on June 26, 2023.
She was born Feb. 7, 1931 to the late Bessie Hensler Chick and the late Erza Thomas Chick, Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband: Henry Lewis Swicegood; daughter: Sally “Bess” Spence; sisters: Betty Benson, Kitty Davidson, and Margaret Firor.
Surviving are daughters and son-in-law: Gina Brown, Becki and Darrell Garner; brother: Thomas Chick; grandchildren: Ryan and Alissa Thomason, James Garner, Aaron Garner, Ethan Garner; great grandson: Ryan Robert Thomason
Funeral services were held at Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Josh Smith officiating. Interment followed at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.
The Walton Tribune | June 1-2, 2023
