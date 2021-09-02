Nancy Patricia Howard, 83, of Social Circle, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
She was born on April 24, 1938, to Cora Peters Hawk and Claude Hawk. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Dan Howard, and a sister, the late Bonnie Hawk.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Jones and Janice Johnson; sons, Johnny Howard and George Howard; sister, Rose Waites; brothers, Elmer Hawk, Roger Hawk and Clifton Hawk; 11 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at the First Baptist Church of Social Circle with the Rev. Mike Hardy officiating. Burial will follow at Cox Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
