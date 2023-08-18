John Barry Ford, Sr., 75, of Social Circle passed away at home on Aug. 15, 2023.
Mr. Ford was a retired School Administrator in Gwinnett County Public Schools. He received a Master of Education Degree and an Education Specialist Degree from UGA. He served as assistant principal at South Gwinnett High School, principal at Sweetwater Middle School, principal at Richards Middle School and retired as principal of Duluth Middle School.
Mr. Ford was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Snellville and was one of the organizers of the Preschool program. He was an avid historian at heart and enjoyed all aspects of United States history as well as religious history and theology.
Mr. Ford was preceded in death by his parents, William Halcot Ford, Sr., and Lola Katherine Barry Ford.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judith Conoly Ford , and his children, son, John Barry Ford, Jr. (Lindsey) and daughter, Katie Ford, grandchildren: Will Ford, Ben Ford, and Mack Ford; brother, William Halcot Ford, Jr. and sister, Martha Alice Ford Carpio.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 1-3 p.m. followed by the funeral service in the Meadows Chapel with Heath Ford officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John Ford to Gwinnett Children’s Shelter, Operation Blessing @ Christian Broadcast Network, Athens Area Humane Society or the charity of your choice.
The Walton Tribune | August 19-20, 2023
