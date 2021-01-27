Franklin Edward Young, 76, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
He was born in Atlanta on Nov. 6, 1944, to Maggie Johnson Young and William Earnest Young. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, the late Tara Elizabeth Young.
Surviving are his wife, Marcia Jordan Young; daughter, Danielle Brown; sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Keri Brown and Brandon and Kim Brown; sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Charles Wehunt; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Diane Jordan; mother-in-law, Toni Jordan; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Walker Baptist Church in Monroe with the Rev. Jeff Box officiating.
Frank was a wonderful and precious husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend. He never met a stranger and loved to joke and talk.
Frank was a very proud veteran. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964 to 1968 as an air medic in Vietnam.
Frank worked his entire career in the food industry, retiring from Huddle House corporate office after working with them for over 20 years. He loved his job and made many friends over the years.
After retiring he enjoyed traveling, especially to Beaufort, South Carolina, staying at the Best Western Inn. He enjoyed talking to his Beaufort friends Lisa, Buddy and Colleen. He also enjoyed golfing with his two best buddies, Douglas and Dickie. What a trio they were!
Frank was the greatest dad who didn’t have to be. Jason, Brandon and Danielle were his pride and joy. He loved family gatherings with his whole family. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He taught his first grandson, Cameron, to play golf. What fun he had with Cameron playing golf through the years and actually going to the Masters together. All his grandchildren were special to him. He would cut up with them and they knew he loved them.
He was a member of Walker Baptist for many years, loving to attend church.
After retirement, spending his mornings at Hardee’s and meeting many new friends who attended Calvary Baptist, he made Calvary Baptist his church home for the last few years.
Frank will be missed by so many people who loved him dearly.
Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
