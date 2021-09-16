Maurice Earl Holt, 88, of Social Circle, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
He was born March 14, 1933, to Thomas and Grace Holt in Gloster, Georgia, and was raised in Tucker.
He was a Korean War veteran and served proudly as a U.S. Marine. He retired from the Atlanta Fire Department in September 1985, fulfilling a lifelong dream of serving and protecting his community. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Social Circle and was part of the JOY seniors group. His favorite pastime was spending time with and enjoying his family who loved him immensely.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 43 years, Jewell Miranda Holt; brothers, Frank, Harold, Billy, Doug, and Dennis; sister, Annette Holt; a daughter, Delores Vandeford; and a great-grandson, Everton Holt Salers.
Left to carry on his legacy are daughters Lisa (John) Rice of Covington and Carol Holt and Patricia (Justin) Lester of Grayson. He had eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews he loved with all his heart.
A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Clegg officiating.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker.
Commented