Patricia Ann “Pat” Fisher, 82, of Oxford, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
Mrs. Fisher was born on June 14, 1939, in Anderson, South Carolina, to Guy McCullough and Syble Turner McCullough.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Fisher Sr.; and a daughter-in-law, Peggy Ann Fisher.
Surviving members of the family are sons and daughter-in-law, Beaver Jr. and Susan Fisher, and Danny Fisher Sr.; sister, Phyllis Barnhardt; brother-in-law, James Hughes; grandchildren, Ray Fisher, Jamie Kitchens and Tony Fisher; great-grandchildren, Trent Fisher and Henley Mica; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service began at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home.
Entombment followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangement.
