Billy James Manders Sr. of Danielsville, and formerly of Monroe, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, after losing his battle with COVID-19.
Billy was born Sept. 11, 1948, in Atlanta. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Ralph and Ladie Austin Manders; his wife, Dorothy Bradshaw Manders; and a son, David Ralph Manders.
He is survived by his other son, Billy James Manders Jr.; and brothers Bobby Upsure (Kathy) and William Edward (Kitty).
Billy enjoyed his 20-plus years working at Walmart and seeing his friends at work. Bill was a lifelong Atlanta Braves and University of Georgia fan.
Burial will be at Hill Haven Memorial Gardens in Monroe. No date has been set yet for services.
