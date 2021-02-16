Millard “Bill” McKeithan Sr., 84, of Jersey, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
He was born in North Carolina on June 2, 1936, to Charlie P. McKeithan and Civil Thompson McKeithan. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, the late Janie Fillingim McKeithan.
Surviving are his Sons, Millard “Bufford” McKeithan Jr. and Milton McKeithan; one grandchild and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service began at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at the Jersey Holiness Church cemetery with the Rev. Larry Carter officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home of Monroe was in charge of the arrangements.
