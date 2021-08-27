The Rev. James G. Webb, 95, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
Funeral Services began at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Corinth Christian Church in Loganville with the Rev. Don Hardison officiating.
Burial followed at the Good Hope Christian Church cemetery.
The Rev. Webb was a World War II Marine Corps veteran and a member of Helping Hands, the Civitan Club and also the Pilot Club.
He is survived by his two daughters, Gwen (Joe) Babb of Monroe and Judy Johnston of Acworth; son, Jimmy Webb of Monroe; two brothers, Charles E. Webb of San Diego and Raymond L. Webb of Frankfort, Kentucky; grandchildren, Joey Babb, Ryan Babb, Leah Trimble, Jordan Johnston, Kyle Johnston and Lauren Webb; and six great-grandchildren.
Flowers are accepted, or if you prefer, memorials can be made to Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Highway 81, Loganville, GA 30052.
The family received friends from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
