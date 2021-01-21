Sylvia Drake Grogan, 76, of Powder Springs, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
A graveside service began at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery in Marietta with Barry Lancaster officiating.
She is survived by her three daughters, Dana Smelt of Tallahassee, Florida, Kelly Warren of Kennesaw, and Amy Watts of Powder Springs; and six grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, James L. Grogan, and her parents, Sallie and Roy Drake of Monroe.
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Powder Springs is in charge of the arrangements.
