Joan Shepherd Hendrix, 69, of Perry, and formerly of Monroe, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020.
She was born in Walton County on July 24, 1950, to Annie Belle Adcock Shepherd and William Harvey Shepherd, who preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Monroe Area Comprehensive High School and was a banking professional for her entire career. She was also active in numerous civic organizations through the years and she faithfully served in various capacities as a volunteer at the First Baptist Church of Perry.
She is survived by her husband, Doug Hendrix, of Nashville, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Amy Powers of Moultrie; stepdaughter and stepson-in-law, Julia and Adam Brown of Prattville, Alabama; grandchildren: Mary Grace, Abby, Brody, Liam and Keegan; and sisters and brother-in-law, Carolyn S. Owens of Monroe and Ellen and Jerry Pratt of Dacula.
A graveside service was held at the Mount Vernon Christian Church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the First Baptist Church of Perry Preschool Ministry at 1105 Main St., Perry, GA 31069.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
