Sallie Shirley Varnadoe, 83, of Social Circle, passed away on Nov. 30, 2022.
Sallie was born on Jan. 30, 1939 to the late Annie Greer Shirley and the late Aaron Shirley. Mrs. Varnadoe was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Edwin Brown.
Surviving members of the family are, loving husband of 52 years, Howard Varnadoe; son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Denise Varnadoe; sister, Annie Ruth Brown; grandsons, Harrison Varnadoe and Sullivan Varnadoe; niece and nephew, Shirley and Eddie Brown.
A graveside service was held on, Dec, 4, 2022 at at the Social Circle City Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Hardy officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements.
You can sign the guest book and leave condolences at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Walton Tribune | December 7, 2022
Commented