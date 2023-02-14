Linda Reynolds Rice, 81, of Loganville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb 9, 2023.
A visitation was held on Monday, Feb. 13, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville.
A graveside service followed at at Corinth Memorial Gardens with Minister Don Hardison officiating.
Linda worked for BellSouth and retired with 40 years of service. She was the sweetest wife, mother, mawmaw, and sister and we will all miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Irma (Cooper) Reynolds; and sister, Monya Parrish. She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Clint Rice of Loganville; children, Chris and Ginger Rice of Madison, Craig Rice and Delores Rutledge of Jersey, Leslie Swords of Loganville; grandchildren, Chris and Ali Rice, Chelsea and Brandon Barnard, Cole Rice, Tyler Swords, Payten and Chandler Downing, Megan and Chris Hay; great grandchildren, Brooks, Bennett and Caroline Barnard, Cace and Cohen Rice, Knox Downing; sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Jimmy Miller of Cairo; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements were by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
The Walton Tribune | February 15, 2023
