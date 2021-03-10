Gilbert Bennett Blakely II, 88, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at his home in Loganville after a brief illness.
Mr. Blakely was born in April 1932 in Clinton, South Carolina, to Gilbert and Myrtle Blakely. He grew up in Clinton, then graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.
He worked throughout his life as a business owner and operator, running retail and commercial enterprises in cleaning services and real estate. His early career included work in various roles for the Seaboard Coast Line Railroad based out of Washington, D.C., and Florida. Prior to that, Mr. Blakely served honorably as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps stationed at Camp Pendleton, California.
He lived most of his life in Atlanta, but also lived and enjoyed spending time in Cape Canaveral and Cocoa Beach areas in Florida. He was a member and dedicated volunteer at several Baptist and Methodist churches throughout his life. He was committed to his family and making his community a better place.
Mr. Blakely is survived by his wife of 22 years, Mary Vickers Blakely; son, G. Bennett Blakely of Columbia, Missouri; daughters, Allison Kurpius (David) of Columbia and Susan Blakely (Sherry Siclair) of Decatur; stepdaughter, Nancy Hightower (Kenneth) of Monroe; three grandchildren, Blake and John Kurpius of Columbia and Brandon Hightower (McKenzie) of Social Circle; and a sister, Louise Wood (Jim) of Clemson, South Carolina.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Skenes, of Greensboro, North Carolina.
Announcements for services will be made at a later date.
