It is with much sadness and heaviness of heart that we announce the death of an extraordinary daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Lynda Faye Lynch Clay.
Lynda passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Eastside Medical Center in Snellville after a lengthy but courageous struggle with diabetes and kidney disease. She was 64 years old and a longtime resident of Loganville.
Lynda was born in Baltimore on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 1956, after her parents, Lyle and Helen Lynch, moved to Maryland from Georgia; she was the firstborn of their two children. They returned to Georgia in 1962 and made their home on Beacon Drive in Doraville. Lynda was a 1974 graduate of Peachtree High School, Dunwoody, where she made many lifelong friends. She earned an associate degree from DeKalb College, and although she briefly attended Georgia State University with the intention of becoming a teacher, Lynda found her true calling as a wife and mother after meeting the love of her life.
She married her soulmate, Dennis M. Clay of Loganville, in a candlelit ceremony at the First Baptist Church of Doraville on Saturday, July 15, 1978. They spent their 42 wonderful years together going to the movies, dining out, putting together puzzles, raising their children and spoiling their grandchildren.
Lynda was blessed by five children, her pride and joy, who filled her days with cooking and baking, arts and crafts, playdates and spend-the-nights, PTO meetings and serving as room mom and at church youth functions, Girl Scouts, singing and dance recitals, baseball games and soccer matches, band and flag corps, and wrestling meets. In their adulthood, her children were her best friends.
While she loved her kids, she adored being “Mimi” to her six precious grandbabies. Her mission was to shower them with hugs and kisses. Thanksgiving and Christmas were her favorite holidays as her home overflowed with family, food, and laughter. Before her health severely declined, she and “Papa Clay” cherished their short camping trips with the grandchildren at Stone Mountain Park.
Lynda loved Jesus and was a devoted Baptist. She was a member of Loganville Baptist Church at the time of her passing, but she worshiped in many churches over the years, including Rosedale Baptist Church, Baltimore; First Baptist Church, Doraville (where she was baptized when 12 years old); First Baptist Church, Loganville; and online with Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Tucker. Her favorite hymns were “The King Is Coming” and “In the Garden.”
Lynda loved music. Her parents gifted her a piano and she played clarinet in the marching and concert band. God also blessed her with a rich voice, and she sang alto in the church choir. Lynda possessed a smile that beamed with joy and an infectious laugh. She loved people and never met a stranger. She enjoyed the time she spent with her many cousins, nieces, and girlfriends and counted on their visits, drives around town, lunch dates, and trips to the Yellow Daisy Festival. As her health declined and restricted her movements, she connected with over a thousand friends, old and new, on Facebook. Lynda will be sorely missed by everyone whose lives she touched but we are comforted that our loss is Heaven’s gain.
Lynda is survived by her mother, Helen D. Lynch of Grayson; husband, Dennis Clay; daughters and sons-in-law, April and David Moon Jr. and Lauren and Jared McGee, all of Loganville; sons and daughter-in-law, Marcus Clay of Tallahassee, Florida, David and Megan Clay of Pendergrass, and Andrew Clay of Loganville; grandchildren, Curtis Clay, Annie Moon, Caleb McGee, Lucas Moon, Chloe McGee, and Kadence Clay; sister and brother-in-law, Terry and Terry Hughes of Doraville; mother-in-law, Betty Clay of Loganville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Taylor and Janice Clay of Auburn; aunts and uncles, Margie Covington, Jim and Barbara Williams, all of Grayson, Joyce Covington of Bethlehem, Jeanette Covington of Monroe, and Gene L. Lynch of Pasadena, Maryland; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lyle L. Lynch; grandparents, Loman and Ruth Lynch and H.P. and Ruby Covington; father-in-law, Lewis E. Clay; sister-in-law, Mary Nell Clay; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Lynda’s family celebrated her life and mourned her passing on Friday, Dec. 11, in a private graveside service at Haynes Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Loganville officiated by David Moon Jr.
Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Loganville, handled the arrangements. Her family greatly appreciates the many prayers, calls, cards, meals, flowers, and condolences received.
Prepare for the worst,
Hope for the best.
Your mother’s gone home,
She’s finally at rest.
—A poem by Dennis Clay
