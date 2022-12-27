Tillman Randall Whitehead of Bogart passed away on Dec. 19, 2022 at the age of 77.
Tillman is survived by sons Randy (Rhonda) Whitehead and Chad (Alexis) Whitehead, four granddaughters Kayla Craft, Kimberly (Matt) Roberts, Bailey Whitehead, and Avery Grace Whitehead, and two great grandsons Rollin and Ryder
Whitehead and great granddaughter Reese Whitehead. He is also survived by his loving sisters Patricia Malcom, Jackie (Ernest) Akins, Gloria (Danny) Martin, Mary (Steve) Kittle, brother-in-law Sammy Hammond, and a multitude of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents
Inez and Randall Whitehead, sisters Melissa Ann Whitehead and Carol Hammond, brother-in-law Terry Malcolm.
Tillman was born on Sept. 12, 1945 in Bogart. He resided in Oconee County his entire life. In his younger years, he was an avid coon, rabbit and bird hunter. He also enjoyed racing and fishing. He took great joy in planting big gardens to share with family and friends.
In the later years, when he wasn’t at Striplings talking with strangers and friends alike, he was found at auctions, karaoke, and suppers with his friends and family. Tillman never met a stranger and enjoyed spending his time talking about old Oconee. He was blessed to have many friends of all ages and was a good friend to all.
Pallbearers included Randy Whitehead, Chad Whitehead, Joey Thomas, Scott Martin, Matt Roberts, and James Whitehead.
Honorary pallbearers include Curtis Ferguson, Larry Cook, Charles Osborn, Tommy Smith, Ned Michael, and David Burgess.
Funeral services were held Dec. 22, 2022 at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe. Burial followed at Ross Chapel Baptist Church in Bogart, The family received friends from before the funeral service.
Donations can be made in Tillman’s name to the Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia.
The Walton Tribune | December 28, 2022
