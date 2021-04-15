Charles Edward Sherrer, 86, of Loganville, passed away on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, at his home with his faithful wife at his side.
Charles was born in Asheville, North Carolina, the son of Reuben Hall Sherrer, originally from Taliaferro County, Georgia, and Georgie Womack Sherrer from Danville, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Sherrer Kennemore of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Charles was the last of his generation in both his mother’s and father’s families.
Charles graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1957 and a Master of Business Administration in 1974. He joined the U.S. Air Force while in college and served in Japan flying Weather Reconnaissance as a Navigator, achieving the rank of captain before being discharged honorably.
Charles enjoyed a career in information technology for more than 40 years. He was a diehard University of Georgia football fan, traveling from Georgia to Florida to Colorado to Arizona to see his Dawgs play.
He was a successful gardener who loved working on his land growing vegetables, blueberries, figs, kiwis, day lilies and roses. He enjoyed traveling with his wife as far north as Nova Scotia, as far west as San Francisco and as far east as Austria, Germany, Switzerland and England.
His family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Northside Hospital Gwinnett for all their support and help during Charles’ illness — in addition, the Longleaf Hospice for their care during his final days.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of over 42 years, Linda Parten Sherrer, along with his devoted grandson, Spencer Thompson Brunson of Loganville; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Craig Wright of Madison; and loving grandsons, Mathew Wright, Chandler Wright and Wyatt Boekel.
The family received friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 5, at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West Chapel, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes Foundation Inc., 3000 Highway 42 N., McDonough, GA 30253.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, WEST, is in charge of arrangements. Online: www.lordandstephens.com.
Commented