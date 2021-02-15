Donna Sue Mitchell, 82, of Loganville, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.
A private visitation and service will take place Wednesday, Feb. 17, followed by a public committal service at 2:30 p.m. at Corinth Memorial Gardens. Masks and social distancing are required.
Donna Sue was born Feb. 7, 1939, to Leonard and Gladys Smith and was a lifelong resident of Loganville and member of Corinth Christian Church. She graduated from Loganville High School in 1957 and married her high school sweetheart, William E. “Billy” Mitchell, in 1958. In 2001, she retired from New York Life, where she worked for 29 years. Anyone who knew Donna would describe her as one of a kind — the most loving, fun and honest person around. She enjoyed traveling, cooking meals, watching games at the ballpark, shopping, spending the summers outdoors and being around her friends and family. She loved her husband and siblings, but most of all she loved her boys, Jeff and Smith.
Donna is survived by her husband of 62 years, Billy Mitchell; her sister, Barbara Ann McMichael of Loganville; her children, Jeff Mitchell (Andrea) of Flowery Branch and Smith Mitchell (Kim) of Loganville; her grandchildren, Karley Mitchell of Atlanta, Tyler Mitchell (Taylor) of Hoschton, and SN Taylor Mitchell, U.S. Navy, of Monterey, California; and her great-grandchild, Marley Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Corinth Christian Church at 1635 Highway 81, Loganville, GA 30052.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
