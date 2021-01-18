Mrs. Dawn Dickinson Parks was born on July 4, 1956, and entered eternal rest on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Jefferson, Georgia.
She was the daughter of the late John Sims Dickinson and Sara Standard Dickinson of Monroe. While she also lived in Dawson and Rome while growing up, the bulk of her youth was spent in Monroe, which she considered her hometown.
She was a 1978 graduate of Georgia College with a bachelor’s degree in home economics education. She later earned both a master’s degree in early childhood education and an Educational Specialist degree from the University of Georgia.
She had a long and well-respected career as an educator, teaching both at the middle school level and at the early elementary school level. She felt strongly that the early elementary years laid the foundation for the student’s future. She particularly enjoyed teaching young children to read. While the bulk of her teaching career was spent in Jackson County, she also taught in Walton and Dawson counties and finished her career in Hall County.
She was a loyal Christian wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed family trips to the lake and mountains, camping, and fall Saturdays at UGA football games with her devoted and beloved husband. In retirement, she spent considerable time as a caregiver for elderly family members. She loved her grandchildren and took great joy in attending their church, sports, and ballet events.
Dawn was a member of the First Baptist Church in Jefferson, where she worked with numerous children and youth activities including vacation Bible school. She was always willing to use her talents as an educator to assist others.
She is survived by John Parks, her husband of 40 years and best friend for 42 years; daughter, Emily Parks; son, David Parks III (Anna); and her special grandchildren, J.D., Nate, Elle, and Meryl.
In addition to her mother Sara Dickinson, she is survived by her brother John Roy Dickinson (Donna) of Alabama and numerous nephews and a niece.
With respect for COVID-19 precautions, a private graveside service will be Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens with the Rev. Mickey Kirkindoll officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
