James R. Austin, 56, of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Joi Austin; children, James Austin Jr., Jonathan Austin and Jenna Austin; father, James M. Austin Jr.; brother, Randy Austin; niece, Nicole Lassetter; and great-niece and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lovelace Austin.
A memorial service will be held in October at Woodlake Baptist Church in Covington with date and time to follow.
