Madeline Whitworth, 84, of Covington, and formerly of Douglasville, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
The family received friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 23. The funeral service followed at noon in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Charles Gibbs officiating.
Madeline was laid to rest at the Central Baptist Church cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in memory of Madeline to Central Baptist Church, www.cbcdouglasville.com, or by mail to 5811 Central Church Road, Douglasville, GA 30135.
Found memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitelygarner.com for the Whitworth family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
