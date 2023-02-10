On Feb. 4, 2023, the Lord called home Michael James O’Toole Jr. Michael, known to everyone as Mike.
He was born July 5, 1938 in Long Island, N.Y. He proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard then went on to earn a bachelors degree in business from Rutgers College.
While stationed in Portland Maine, Mike met the love of his life Mary Louise Deetjen. They got married, moved to the Jersey Shore, and lived there for twenty years before relocating to Georgia in 1985. Mike became an avid Bulldogs fan, and truly enjoyed living in the south.
Mike is survived by his wife, his sons Kevin and Brian, his daughter Caroline, his grandchildren Mathew, Kyle, Shaina, Monica, KJ, Sean, Moe, his sister Maureen and her family, and his sister Michele. Mike was a big supporter of charities for both children and veterans. In Mike’s memory, donations made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital would be greatly appreciated.
A Memorial service was held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at St. Anna’s Catholic Church with Father Randy Mattox officiating.
The Walton Tribune | February 11-12, 2023
