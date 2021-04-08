Arthur Hugh Griffith, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather lost his battle with lung cancer and has passed away to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
He was married to Margaret Cannon Griffith. He had two children, Chastity Sellers and Dalton Cole Harp, and four grandchildren, Bella, Gracie, Waylon and Lacy.
He is also survived by his mother Lavern Griffith and his four sisters Joanne, Dorthy, Jane and Vicky.
He was a well-known and well-loved roofer in the area, and he loved to hunt and fish.
He will be cremated with no service, as he wished. Peachtree Cremation in Covington handled the arrangements.
